Tottenham keeping tabs on Koen Casteels

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on Koen Cateels.

Spurs could be looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with Hugo Lloris likely to leave the club.





The Spurs skipper has only 12 months left on his contract, and he is being reportedly eyed by Manchester United and Nice.

Spurs are targeting a long-term replacement for the French keeper and have reportedly shortlisted options like Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone.

The Daily Mail suggests that Pope has emerged as Tottenham’s first-choice target this summer, but the Burnley shot-stopper would cost more than £30 million.

With Spurs struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, the transfer value could put them out of the running.

Casteels has now emerged as a cheaper alternative. The report adds that Mike Maignan is also on their radar.

The Belgian goalkeeper only made his debut for his country last year. The Wolfsburg keeper has been really impressive this season and boasts a better save percentage from shots on target than any other player.

Pope has a wealth of Premier League experience, and he is an excellent shot-stopper.

However, Casteels would still be seen as a smart signing. He could prove to be a shrewd addition, given Spurs are likely to operate on a tight budget.

