Tottenham keeping tabs on Ivan Perisic

Tottenham remain interested in the Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.
According to Tuttosport (report translated by Sportwitness), Mauricio Pochettino is not ready to give up on his January target just yet.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for the Croatian at the end of the season.
Perisic has been linked with moves to England for a while now and he should be a good signing for the Londoners if it comes off.
The Croatian has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League. His pace and flair will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack. Also, his tendency to work his socks off will impress Pochettino and suit his high intensity style of play.
Spurs failed to sign a single player this season and Levy is expected to back Pochettino heavily in the summer window.
The Londoners are still not on Manchester City and Liverpool’s level and they will need key reinforcements if they want to win the title. The attack is an area which needs improving. Someone like Perisic will certainly take them to a whole new level.
Having said that, Perisic is a key player for Inter Milan and the Serie A side won’t sell for cheap. And Daniel Levy is unlikely to sanction a big money move for a 30-year-old winger.
Spurs might be better off investing in players like Steven Bergwijn or Hirving Lozano for example.