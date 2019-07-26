Tottenham keeping tabs on Everton target David Neres

Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Ajax winger David Neres.
According to a report from Calcio Mercato (translated by Sportwitness), Pochettino is eyeing up the Brazilian as an alternative to Lo Celso/Dybala.
Tottenham will move for the winger if the other moves do not materialise.
Everton are thought to be keen on the player as well but Spurs are prepared to outbid them.
The Londoners are ready to offer €60m (£54m) for the Ajax star this summer. Everton, on the other hand, have offered €50m.
If that happens, Spurs are likely to win the race for his signature. The player is highly unlikely to pick Everton ahead of Spurs.
The Londoners are a far better team with a world-class manager. Also, they are a lot more ambitious and likely to win trophies next season.
Neres was outstanding for Ajax last year and he should prove to be a good addition to Pochettino’s attack.
He will add goals and creativity to the side and Pochettino could use someone with his skill-set. He managed to score 12 goals from the wide areas last season.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the news earlier on social media.
DOOOOO ITTTTT!!
— N17DAN (@N17_DANIEL) July 26, 2019
Neres > Dybala
— bum (@lewisrevilla) July 26, 2019
Quality young speedster!
— Tim Cruickshank (@twe_tim) July 26, 2019
Ricky please my head is going to explode..
I wanted him from the start
— Mark Grant (@MarkGra90619749) July 26, 2019
This is definitely a ploy to try and get Betis to lower their pricetag on Lo Celso
— Joe #FireMallee (@PhilaVsEveryone) July 26, 2019