Tottenham keeping tabs on Emerson

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for La Liga full-back Emerson this summer.

The defender is partly owned by Barcelona and Real Betis.

According to reports, Barcelona own 50% of the player, and they have the option to pay Real Betis a sum of around €9 million and own 80% of the defender.

It is believed that the Catalan giants do not plan to use him in the first team next season and could sell him for a fee of around €25 to raise funds for transfers.

Betis are unlikely to sign the player permanently either and Estadio Deportivo are reporting that Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and AC Milan are keeping tabs on the defender.

Jose Mourinho needs a quality right back next season, and Emerson could prove to be a useful signing for Spurs.

They signed Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, but the 29-year-old has proven to be a poor investment.

The Premier League club need an upgrade, and Emerson would be a quality signing for the reported price.

Serge Aurier has also been linked with a move away from the London club.

SL View: Emerson could fix Mourinho’s right back problems

Spurs signed a quality left-back in Sergio Reguilon earlier this season, and Emerson could sort out the right side of their defence next term.

€25m seems quite reasonable in today’s market, and Spurs should look to snap him up as soon as possible.

The defender is only 22, and he is likely to get better with experience and coaching.

Emerson has the potential to justify the reported asking price, and Spurs will be keen to fend off the competition for his services this summer.

