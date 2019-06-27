Tottenham keen on William Saliba

Tottenham are interested in signing the Saint Etienne defender William Saliba.
The 18-year-old is rated as one of Europe’s best young defensive prospects and Arsenal are keen on the player as well.
According to Daily Mirror, the defender is rated at £30m and Spurs are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for the player.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make a move for him in the coming weeks.
Mauricio Pochettino could do with a quality defensive addition this summer. Alderweireld’s future at the club is uncertain and Saliba would be a solid long term replacement.
However, the youngster is not ready to start for Spurs just yet. A year or two of development would be ideal before he can claim a starting berth under Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham are one of the best teams in the country right now and they should be able to secure his services if they truly want him.
Arsenal are a big club but they are behind Spurs in terms of progress right now. Also, Unai Emery’s side aren’t in the Champions League.
Top players usually prefer to join teams with Champions League football and Saliba is likely to be ambitious as well.
Also, Pochettino is excellent with young players and therefore there is an extra incentive to join them as well.
Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the report earlier.
