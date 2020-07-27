Tottenham keen on Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham are looking to improve their goalscoring options for the next season and they have identified Fenerbahce’s Vedat Muriqi as a target.

As per Sabah (via Sportwitness), Lazio are keen on the striker as well this summer.





It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs make the first move for Muriqi. The striker is valued at €20m (£18m) and Spurs can surely afford to pay that.

The 15-goal striker would add depth to Mourinho’s attack next season. Furthermore, Muriqi is more of a target man and his arrival would give Mourinho some much-needed tactical flexibility in attack.

Muriqi could be the alternative to Harry Kane during rotation and injuries. Spurs have struggled without the England international at times this season and they cannot afford to go into another season without proper depth in the striking department.

If they can agree to Fenerbahce’s valuation, the deal should be pretty straightforward from thereon. Convincing the player shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the Premier League outfit.

Muriqi will be tempted to join a top Premier League club like Spurs and the chance to work with Mourinho will be attractive as well.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can now fend off the competition for the 26-year-old’s services this summer.