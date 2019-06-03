Tottenham keen on Turkish defender Ozan Kabak

Tottenham are interested in signing the Bundesliga defender Ozan Kabak this summer.
The 19-year-old joined Stuttgart for a fee of around £9.9million in January and he has a release clause of £13.2m.
According to Daily Mail, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the player as well.
Kabak has shown great maturity since moving to Stuttgart and he could prove to be a good addition to Pochettino’s back four.
Spurs need a defender this summer of Toby Alderweireld ends up leaving the club. Kabak could be the ideal long term successor.
He is clearly very talented and Pochettino could help him develop further.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make their move in the coming weeks. The release clause seems quite reasonable and the Londoners should be able to afford it without any problems.
Even if their Premier League rivals make a move for the player, they could still have an edge. They are the only ones with Champions League football next season.
The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United will be in the Europa League. Also, Spurs have a good reputation of developing young players.
The player could be tempted to join Pochettino’s project if the offer is right.