Tottenham keen on Timothy Castagne

Tottenham are keen on signing the Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne.
The Londoners have been linked with the player for a while now and it appears that Daniel Levy is a fan of the defender as per Het Nieuwsblad (via HITC).
Castagne would be a sensible signing for Tottenham this summer and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can convince the Italians to sell.
Mourinho needs more depth in his full-back positions and the Belgian could push Serge Aurier for the starting berth. The competition for places will bring out the best in both players and it will help Spurs improve.
Castagne might be tempted to move to the Premier League if a concrete offer comes along. Spurs won’t have to work hard to convince him.
They are well equipped to offer him a better financial package as compared to that of Atalanta and the chance to work with a world-class manager like Mourinho is an added bonus.
The 24-year-old has shown his quality in the Champions League and the Serie A this season and he has the ability to hold down a regular starting berth at Spurs.
Furthermore, if he can impress in the Premier League, it will boost his international chances as well.
The move makes sense for both parties and Spurs should look to get the deal done swiftly.
Tottenham have been linked with Meunier as well but Castagne is younger and has a higher ceiling and a better resale value.