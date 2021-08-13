Tottenham keen on signing Pau Torres

Tottenham Hotspur are working to sign the Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer.

#ManCity prepara una oferta de 150 millones de euros por Harry Kane. El jugador se quiere marchar. #Tottenham a su vez trabaja en la contratación de Pau Torres, defensa del Villarreal. — Veronica Brunati 💚 (@verobrunati) August 12, 2021

The 24-year-old Spaniard has had an exceptional campaign with the Spanish outfit and he helped them win the Europa League last season.

Torres is regarded as one of the best young defenders in Spain right now and he could prove to be a quality long term addition to the Tottenham backline.

Spurs looked vulnerable at the back last season and Nuno Espirito Santo must look to improve his defensive options before the transfer window closes.

The Londoners have already signed a supremely talented defender in Cristian Romero and they will need to find a quality partner from him now.

Toby Alderweireld has left the club and Davinson Sanchez is being linked with an exit from Tottenham.

Bringing in two quality centre backs should be a top priority for the London club. They have been linked with a move for the Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu as well.

Torres was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier on in the summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

The Spaniard has the potential to develop into a world-class defender in future and Tottenham must do everything in their power to secure his services this summer.

Even if Villarreal demand a premium for the centre back, the player has the ability to justify a significant price tag in the future. Torres is only 24 and he is likely to improve a lot with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a superb investment in the long run.

Apparently, the player has a £43million release clause.

