Tottenham keen on Sergino Dest

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the American right back Sergino Dest.
As per Calciomercato (via Football London), the 18-year-old’s performances for Ajax has caught the Premier League side’s attention.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the Ajax player.
Despite his age, Dest is already a part of the USMNT and he has made 20 appearances in the league for Ajax this season.
He could be the ideal back up for Serge Aurier. Mourinho needs an alternative and the 18-year-old fits the bill.
Dest could develop as Aurier’s understudy for now and then replace him in future.
Spurs certainly have the means to attract him and they have the finances to tempt Ajax as well.
It will be interesting to see where Dest ends up this summer.
He is a talented young defender with a lot of potential and would represent a solid long term investment for the Londoners.
Daniel Levy could save millions in future if Spurs can sign him now and nurture him into a first-team star.
Mourinho is a world-class coach when it comes to defenders and he could help the Ajax player improve and fulfill his potential at Spurs.