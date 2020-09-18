Tottenham keen on Ruben Dias

Tottenham have done well to improve their defence and midfield with the signings of Doherty and Hojbjerg so far.

They are thought to be closing in on Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale as well. However, Jose Mourinho is not done in the market just yet.





According to Evening Standard, the Spurs boss is looking to sign another defender and Benfica’s Ruben Dias has been identified as a target.

The 23-year-old is one of the most talented young defenders around Europe right now and he could prove to be a sensational signing for Tottenham. Benfica refused to sell the player in January and it will be interesting to see if their stance has changed since then.

The Coronavirus pandemic has had an economic impact and clubs could be forced to sell some of their prized assets in order to cope financially.

Dias would be the ideal replacement for Jan Vertonghen and he could form a quality partnership with Sanchez for years to come. Someone like Mourinho could help the young defender improve and grow further.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit a formal offer for the player in the coming weeks now.