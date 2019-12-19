Tottenham keen on Ricardo Pereira

Tottenham are thought to be interested in signing the Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira.
As per reports from Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad (translated by SportWitness), the Londoners have shown their interest in the player and Leicester are looking at Royal Antwerp’s Aurélio Buta as a potential replacement if Pereira leaves.
The former Porto star is one of the best full-backs around Europe right now and it would be a stunning addition to Mourinho’s side.
The likes of Aurier have been inconsistent and they simply do not offer enough going forward. Pereira has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season and he is ready to play for a better side now.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the player in January or in the summer.
They will have to break the bank if they really want to sign the full-back. He is a key player for Leicester City and the Foxes will not want to sell unless it is a massive offer.
Pereira might be tempted to join a better team and player under Mourinho, but Spurs will have to convince the Foxes first.
Brendan Rodgers’ men have done well in the Premier League so far and if they manage to seal a top-four finish, Spurs might find it hard to sign their top players.