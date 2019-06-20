Tottenham keen on Norwich’s Max Aarons

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the Norwich right back Max Aarons.
The youngster has made a name for himself with his performances in the Championship and Football London are reporting that Spurs admire the young defender.
Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club and Aarons could be brought in as his replacement.
The Norwich defender is one of the most talented young players in the country right now and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for the Londoners.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for Aarons in the coming weeks. Norwich might not be keen on a sale but Spurs have the resources to convince them.
Furthermore, Aarons might be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham as well.
Mauricio Pochettino is excellent in his handling of young players and he could help Aarons develop into a quality Premier League full back.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and they seem quite excited about the prospect of having him in their side.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Saw this lad plenty last season. He’s the real deal. Get him in!
— Carl Collen (@carl_collen) June 18, 2019
Would be an excellent signing.
— Will. (@WRN89) June 18, 2019
Not sure why Norwich would sell. Maybe if they get relegated but not this summer. He’s very good though, especially going forward
— Yorkspur (@York5pur) June 18, 2019
Would be happy with this. Even if he is the cheaper alternative to AWB. He’s also more under the radar than AWB
— SamTHFC (@Pinky4367) June 18, 2019
Could be a great signing, homegrown, pacey and good defensively. And can only improve under Poch.
— Manny (@mani_mal_) June 18, 2019