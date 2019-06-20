Blog Columns Site News Tottenham keen on Norwich’s Max Aarons

Tottenham keen on Norwich’s Max Aarons

20 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the Norwich right back Max Aarons.

The youngster has made a name for himself with his performances in the Championship and Football London are reporting that Spurs admire the young defender.

Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club and Aarons could be brought in as his replacement.

The Norwich defender is one of the most talented young players in the country right now and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for the Londoners.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for Aarons in the coming weeks. Norwich might not be keen on a sale but Spurs have the resources to convince them.

Furthermore, Aarons might be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham as well.

Mauricio Pochettino is excellent in his handling of young players and he could help Aarons develop into a quality Premier League full back.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and they seem quite excited about the prospect of having him in their side.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

West Ham agree terms with Maxi Gomez
Andre Gomes set to join Everton permanently

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com