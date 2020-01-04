Tottenham keen on Norwich star Todd Cantwell

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.
According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are keen on the midfielder as well.
Cantwell has been very impressive this season and he has been one of Norwich’s best players.
It will be interesting to see if the Canaries manage to hold on to him beyond this season. He is a top talent and it is no surprise that the Premier League giants are keen on securing his services.
The 21-year-old will add goals and creativity to Jose Mourinho’s side if Spurs manage to sign him.
With Eriksen expected to leave the club at the end of this season, the Londoners need to sign a creative midfielder. Cantwell could be Eriksen’s long term replacement at the club.
With the right coaching, Cantwell has the potential to grow into a Premier League star. He has six goals and two assists in the league so far.
The young midfielder is valued at around £30m and Spurs should be able to afford that.
Cantwell can play in a number of attacking roles and his versatility will be a bonus for Mourinho and Spurs. The 21-year-old plays as a left-sided attacking midfielder for Norwich and he can play on the right as well.
He is very good at finding spaces in the final third. Cantwell has an impressive final pass as well.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer for the player this month. Norwich will not want to part with a key star midway through the season and therefore Spurs might have to wait until summer to get him.
Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.
