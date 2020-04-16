Tottenham keen on Max Aarons

Tottenham are looking to sign Max Aarons from Norwich when the transfer window opens.
According to Football Insider, the 20-year-old right-back is a top target for the London club.
Spurs need to bring in a quality right back and they have been linked with a few so far. Aarons is undoubtedly the most talented of the bunch and he would be a superb signing for them.
The youngster has done very well with Norwich this season and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can lure him to London.
Norwich are expected to go down this season and Farke will struggle to keep hold of his key players. Someone like Aarons is too good for the Championship now.
The Canaries might have to cash in on some of their players in order to deal with the financial repercussions of being relegated from the Premier League.
Tottenham have Serge Aurier as their starting right back and the former PSG man can be quite inconsistent. Aarons is better going forward and he will improve as a defender with experience.
The 20-year-old is highly rated in England and he could sort out Mourinho’s right-back slot for years to come.
A move for him now would save Spurs millions in future as well. They must act swiftly and get the deal done as soon as possible.
