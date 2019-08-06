Tottenham keen on Matthias Ginter

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the German defender Matthias Ginter.
According to Bild, the Londoners are interested in signing the 25-year-old centre back. Atletico Madrid are thought to be keen on the player as well.
With Toby Alderweireld’s future at the club uncertain, Spurs’ interest in Ginter certainly makes sense.
The former Dortmund player was highly rated around Europe a few years ago but he has not developed properly since then.
Pochettino could be the man to unlock his true potential. The Spurs manager has done well to develop young players throughout his managerial career.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the Gladbach player in the next few days.
Alderweireld has been linked with a move to Serie A and if the Belgian leaves, Spurs will need a replacement.
Ginter could prove to be a solid addition in the long run.
Also, the Premier League club needed to add more depth to their defence. Trippier has been sold and Foyth is set to miss a few weeks with an injury.
The likes of Aurier are unreliable in terms of performances and Pochettino will want to go into the new season with more options.