Tottenham keen on Mathys Saban

Tottenham are thought to be interested in the Saint-Étienne prodigy Mathys Saban.
The 17-year-old is a key part of the French club’s U19 side and his performances have attracted the interest of other clubs as well. He has six goals in his twelve appearances for the U19s.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the highly talented attacking midfielder in January or in the coming weeks.
Tottenham have the resources to land the player and Jose Mourinho is really interested in Saban, Saint-Etienne might struggle to hold on to him.
The Premier League club have a very good youth setup and they have done well with young and talented players over the years.
Saban might be tempted to make the move if Spurs come calling. It could be the right step in his career. A move to Spurs will allow him to develop under one of football’s best ever managers.
Also, Spurs could provide him with a more competitive platform to showcase his talent and continue his development.
It will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up. RB Leipzig are thought to be keen on the playmaker as well.
As for the French outfit, they will be looking to get the most out of the situation if they are forced to sell.