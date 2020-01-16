Tottenham keen on Man City’s Joao Cancelo

Tottenham are interested in signing the Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo.
According to Eldesmarque, Mourinho has personally spoken to the player and he knows that his compatriot isn’t too happy at City.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer for the Portuguese international in the coming days.
During his time at Juventus, Cancelo was highly rated across Europe and his talent is still beyond doubt. It seems that he is struggling to adapt to Pep’s methods.
The 25-year-old needs to play more often and a move to Spurs could give him the fresh start he needs. Mourinho might be able to bring the best out of the defender.
Spurs need a right-back and Cancelo would be a solid signing for them. He could sort out their right-back position for years to come.
The Londoners have been linked with the likes of Max Aarons too.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince Manchester City to sell the player midway through the season. Pep Guardiola’s side are in a title race and he might not want to weaken the squad.
Although, City do have Walker and Danilo as their other right-back options.