Tottenham keen on Lorenzo Pellegrini

Tottenham have submitted a proposal for the Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.
According to Italian Journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal are keen on the 22-year-old midfielder as well.
Pellegrini has a €30m release clause and Roma are looking to agree on a new deal with the player so that the clause can be removed.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to convince the player to commit his future to the club now. Apparently, Roma are ready to offer him the vice-captain role as well.
Spurs and Arsenal are both attractive propositions and the player might just be tempted to make the switch.
The 22-year-old can play as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He has done well in the Champions League and Serie A this past season and it is no surprise that the Premier League duo are keen on him.
Spurs could definitely do with a quality central midfielder next season and Pellegrini’s style of play will help him adapt to Pochettino’s methods easily.
The hardworking Italian is very effective in the final third because of his final ball and his dribbling. He is also good with set pieces.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for him in the coming weeks now.
