Tottenham keen on Leicester’s Demarai Gray

Tottenham are interested in signing the Leicester City winger Demarai Gray this summer.

According to Football Insider, the London club have held preliminary discussions with the Foxes regarding the 24-year-old’s signing.





It will be interesting to see if they can persuade Leicester City to sell the talented young winger in the coming weeks.

Gray is rated highly in England and he has a big future ahead of him. If Tottenham manage to sign him, it would be a superb long term investment for them.

According to reports, Jose Mourinho has personally spoken to the 24-year-old winger in order to convince him to join Tottenham.

Spurs could use more depth in their attack and Gray should prove to be a useful player for them.

It will be interesting to see how much Leicester City demand for the 24-year-old. The Foxes are under no pressure to sell and Tottenham might have to shell out a premium in order to convince them.

The Londoners have a more exciting and ambitious project as compared to Leicester City and Gray could be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table this summer.

Gray wasn’t a regular starter for Leicester last year and if Spurs can provide him with the necessary first-team assurances, it shouldn’t be difficult for them to convince the player.