Tottenham keen on Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes

Tottenham are interested in signing Harvey Barnes this summer.
The 21-year-old impressed in the Championship earlier this season and he is doing well at Leicester City now. Barnes has 9 goals and 8 assists in all competitions this season.
According to Guardian, Spurs are keen on a summer move.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with the Foxes. Barnes is highly rated at Leicester and they do not need the money right now.
It will be hard to convince them to part with a prized asset.
Spurs might have to pay over the odds to land the prodigious young talent. The 21-year-old can play out wide and as an attacking midfielder.
He will add some much-needed depth to Tottenham’s wide areas and improve their creativity.
Furthermore, Barnes is a hardworking player and his work rate will help him fit into Pochettino’s high-intensity style of play.
The player needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career and perhaps a big move is not ideal for him right now. At Spurs, he will be a squad option and therefore he might not be keen on the move.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer if Spurs come up with an offer for the player.