Tottenham keen on Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Tottenham are keen on the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
As per Daily Mail, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on the 25-year-old as well.
Lazio could sell the player this summer and it will be interesting to see if any Premier League club come up with an offer.
Jose Mourinho is reportedly an admirer and he wanted to sign the player during his time as the Manchester United manager.
Tottenham could certainly use a top class midfielder like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next season but a deal seems unlikely right now.
Daily Mail claims that Lazio could demand £80m or more for the midfielder and Spurs might struggle to afford him.
The Londoners are under financial stress right now and their transfer budget is likely to be limited.
The current health crisis has cost clubs millions and big money signings will be difficult to complete this summer.
In theory, the 25-year-old would fit in perfectly alongside Ndombele. But the transfer doesn’t make sense financially.
That said, the Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Spurs and if a big sale takes place, Spurs might just be able to afford the Lazio ace.
Ndombele has had a mediocre first season in the Premier League and Barcelona are thought to be keen on him.