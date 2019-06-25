Tottenham keen on Layvin Kurzawa

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Layvin Kurzawa.
According to France Football (report translated by SportWitness), the 26-year-old is on the radar of Manchester United as well.
It will be interesting to see if Kurzawa leaves PSG this summer. If he does, Spurs would be a good move for him.
Rose has been linked with a move away for a while now. Also, Kurzawa would be an upgrade on Ben Davies.
The player has a contract until 2020 and if PSG do not sell him this summer, he could leave on a free next year.
He hasn’t been a regular starter for the French champions this past season and unless they guarantee him regular playing time, an extension seems unlikely.
Spurs should look to take this opportunity and snap him up on a bargain. With just one year left on his deal, he is unlikely to cost a lot this summer.
Some of the Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the fan reactions.
Tierney >
— Gord Beb (@gbeb92) June 24, 2019
No. No. No. Grimaldo or Telles from Portugal please
— GAVIN D (@gavindavies80) June 24, 2019
Stop buying cast offs from PSG.
— Stuey (@StueyAnselmo) June 24, 2019
If we are gonna spend money on LBs so Kieran Tierney should be our main target.
— Patrick Souza (@PatrickRSouza) June 25, 2019
Erratic like Aurier
— DJ (@DJFOOTY) June 24, 2019