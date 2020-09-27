Tottenham keen on Joshua King

Tottenham are interested in signing Joshua King from Bournemouth this summer.

As per the Telegraph, he is one of the attackers on their radar and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Cherries before the window closes.





King has been an impressive player for Bournemouth over the years and he could be a good backup for Harry Kane at Tottenham this summer. The 28-year-old Bournemouth striker scored 6 goals in the Premier League last year.

He is too good to play in the Championship and he is likely to be tempted to move if a Premier League club like Spurs come calling. Convincing the player should not be a problem for the Londoners.

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Milik and Seferovic as well and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Bournemouth have already lost Wilson, Ake and Fraser this summer and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to lose more key players in one window. They will be hoping to come back up to the Premier League next year and King’s presence could prove to be crucial to their ambitions this season.