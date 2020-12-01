Tottenham keen on Gian Marco Ferrari

Tottenham are hoping to add some defensive depth to their squad when the transfer window re-opens in January and they are monitoring the Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari.

According to 90min, the 28-year-old is one of the options Jose Mourinho is looking at.





Currently, Tottenham have five centre backs at their disposal but Toby Alderweireld is sidelined with an injury. Joe Rodon is inexperienced and he is not considered ready for regular Premier League action just yet. Davinson Sanchez seems to have fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho and falling behind in the pecking ordre.

Therefore, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are the only other options for the London club. Earlier this season, Jose Mourinho claimed that Tanganga is better suited to the role of a full back.

It will be interesting to see if they make their move for Gian Marco Ferrari in the coming weeks. The 28-year-old centre back will add quality to their defence and allow Mourinho to rotate players when needed.

The Sassuolo centre back is impressive with the ball at his feet and he will help Tottenham play out from the back. Gian Marco Ferrari has a passing accuracy of 93.2% in the Serie A this season. Furthermore, he is a good reader of the game and he has the experience needed to step in during Toby Alderweireld’s absence.

The report from 90min claims that the player was a target for Everton in the summer. It remains to be seen whether the Toffees reignite their interest in the 28-year-old anytime soon.

Apparently, Tottenham have a budget of £15m in January and the Italian club are likely to be tempted if the Londoners offer that kind of money for Gian Marco Ferrari. Sassuolo have been hit financially because of the current Coronavirus crisis and they could look to cash in on a key player in order to balance the books.