Tottenham keen on Everton target Diego Godin

Tottenham are keen on signing the Inter Milan defender Diego Godin this summer.

As per Calciomercato (via Express), the Londoners are willing to enter a bidding war for the experienced center-back.

The report adds that Everton are looking to sign the 135-cap Uruguayan international as well.

Despite his age, Godin is a quality defender who can improve Spurs a lot in the short term. He could partner Alderweireld for one season or play as a backup.

His experience and quality could prove to be invaluable for Jose Mourinho’s side.

With Jan Vertonghen expected to leave, Spurs need someone to fill that void. Godin is a top class defender and he would be the ideal alternative.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can win the race for his signature now.

Godin has not had the best of spells at Inter so far and the Italian giants might look to cash in on him if the right offer comes along.

Furthermore, the player could be tempted to try his luck in England as well. The chance to play in the Premier League is quite tempting.

A move to Spurs would allow him to test himself at the top level once again. The Londoners might be able to offer him European football next season.

The likes of Everton will not be able to do so. Spurs are certainly a more attractive option.