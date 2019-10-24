Tottenham keen on Everton Soares

Tottenham are interested in the Brazilian forward Everton Soares.
According to Sky Sports, the club’s chief scout Steve Hitchen watched the player in action recently.
Soares shot to fame with his displays in the Copa America earlier this summer. The versatile forward can play anywhere across the front three but he is at his best when cutting in from the left side.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make their move for the 23-year-old in January.
Soares has shown that he has the ability to play at the highest level and he would certainly add a new dimension to Spurs’ attack. He can score as well as create goals for the team.
Spurs need to inject some freshness into their attack and Soares would be a good signing for them. Currently, Son and Kane are the only reliable scorers for Pochettino.
The Londoners tried to sign Dybala at the start of the season but the move fell through. Soares would be a good alternative to the Argentine forward.
Spurs certainly have the means to pull off this transfer and they should look to get it done in January.