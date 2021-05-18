Tottenham keen on Evan Ndicka and Daichi Kamada

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Evan Ndicka and Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Bild, the German outfit could lose some of their key players after missing out on Champions League qualification.





Currently, Tottenham are interested in Ndicka and the centre back could cost around €28 million this summer. The 21-year-old French defender has managed to establish himself as a first-team player for the German side and he has the potential to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Spurs have been vulnerable defensively this season and it is a position that needs strengthening during the summer transfer window.

Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the London club and Toby Alderwireld is in the twilight of his career.

Someone like Ndicka would be a quality long term addition and he has the potential to justify the reported €28 million valuation as well. He could be the long-term partner for Joe Rodon at the heart of Spurs’ defence.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kamada is also on Tottenham’s radar and Japanese international would cost around €30 million.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has 5 goals and 15 assists to his name in the Bundesliga this season.

Tottenham are yet to replace Christian Eriksen properly and Kamada could fill his creative void in the side.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can pull off these signings in the coming months especially without the lure of Champions League football.

