Tottenham keen on Edin Dzeko

Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Roma striker Edin Dzeko.
The Bosnian has been in very good form ever since his move to Italy and Mourinho wants to sign the experienced striker.
Currently, Spurs do not have any quality backups for Harry Kane and the 34-year-old could play that role for Mourinho.
According to Mirror, the Tottenham manager sent scouts to watch the player in action last week.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for Dzeko in January.
The former Manchester City striker knows the Premier League well and he has done well in England in the past. He should be able to make an immediate impact if he joins Spurs.
The 34-year-old might be tempted to return to the Premier League if Spurs come calling. Also, the chance to work with Mourinho could be tempting.
The Bosnian has scored 8 goals so far this season.
Tottenham need a game-changer off the bench and Dzeko could be that player. The 34-year-old can play as a target man and he will give Mourinho some tactical flexibility.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can pull off the move now.