Tottenham keen on Dean Henderson, fans react

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Dean Henderson this summer.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is on loan at Sheffield United and he has been outstanding for them this season.

Outside the top six, he has been the best keeper in the league without a doubt.

It will be interesting to see if he returns to Old Trafford in the summer. Henderson is owned by Manchester United.

Henderson might struggle to get regular first-team football at United next season, especially with De Gea ahead of him in the pecking order.

He needs to be at a club where he will play every week. Henderson has shown that he is a quality keeper and he could be an England international soon.

Sitting on the bench at Old Trafford would be detrimental to his development.

As per Daily Mirror, Jose Mourinho wants him to challenge Hugo Lloris for the starting berth. The Spurs star is in his 30s and he will need to be phased out soon.

A move to Tottenham could be the ideal opportunity for Henderson. Apparently, he is valued at 22 million pounds.

A world-class manager like Mourinho will help him improve and he would get to play European football as well.

Furthermore, joining a top English club would boost his England chances as well.

It will be interesting to see if Mourinho can convince his former club to sell the player to him this summer.

Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about the links.

