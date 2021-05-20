Tottenham keen on Dean Henderson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on securing Dean Henderson’s services next season.

According to Sky Sports, several European clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old goalkeeper’s situation at Old Trafford, with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan credited with an interest.





Henderson was dropped for the recent game against Fulham, and his future as the club’s number one goalkeeper is still uncertain.

The player is only open to staying at United if he can start regularly, but it is unclear whether he will receive such assurances ahead of the start of the next season.

David de Gea has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, casting further doubt on the goalkeeping position at United.

SL View: Ideal replacement for Lloris?

Henderson has produced some impressive displays against Manchester City, Tottenham and AC Milan in recent months, but he was vulnerable against Liverpool last week.

Henderson is quite young and is likely to improve with experience. If Spurs sign him this summer, it could prove to be a quality long term investment.

Hugo Lloris has been linked with a move away from Spurs, and they will have to start planning for a future without him soon.

The Londoners need to improve their squad this summer and may well decide to make a concrete offer for Henderson over the coming weeks.

