Tottenham keen on Christian Benteke

Tottenham have been linked with quite a few strikers in the recent weeks and the latest name linked with a move to the London club is that of the Crystal Palace star Christian Benteke.

According to Football Insider, Jose Mourinho has approved the move for the Belgian striker and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the Eagles to sell the 29 year old before the window closes.





Benteke has not been at his best since leaving Aston Villa and it would be an underwhelming signing for Tottenham if they ended up getting him.

Apparently, Jose Mourinho is a long term admirer of the forward and he tried to sign Benteke when he was in charge of Manchester United.

Crystal Palace are thought to be looking to trim their wage bill before the transfer window closes and they could be keen on selling Christian Benteke if a reasonable offer comes in.

There is no doubt that Tottenham need to add more depth to their attacking positions and an in-form Christian Benteke could prove to be the ideal alternative to Harry Kane.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Belgian manages to recapture his form and confidence under Mourinho.