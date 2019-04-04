Tottenham keen on Championship ace Dan James

Tottenham are interested in signing the Swansea winger Daniel James.
The highly talented winger was linked with Leeds United in January but the move collapsed.
It seems that his performances have attracted the Premier League big guns now.
As per Wales Online, Manchester City are keen on signing the explosive winger as well and Pep Guardiola has already talked him up.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal for him.
Swansea will not be able to hold on to him beyond this summer but if Manchester City get involved, things could get a little complicated for Spurs.
The Londoners cannot match City financially. However, they might be able to offer James more game time.
At Etihad, the likes of Sterling and Sane will always be ahead of James in the pecking order.
At Tottenham, Pochettino is in desperate need of a quality winger. Dan James could be a regular starter for them if he manages to prove his quality.
The Championship winger is blessed with tremendous pace and flair. He has the ability to shine in the Premier League.
James has 5 goals and 5 assists in all competitions for club and country this season.