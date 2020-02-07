Tottenham keen on Cengiz Under

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the Roma winger Cengiz Under at the end of this season.
According to a report from Turkish newspaper Gunes (translated by Daily Mail), Mourinho wants to sign the player if Spurs manage to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.
Under is highly rated around Europe and he could prove to be a superb signing for Spurs. They have recently signed a quality young winger in Bergwijn.
The Dutchman plays on the left and Under is naturally a right sided player. Signing him will add more pace, flair and balance to Tottenham’s attack.
The likes of Son and Kane are much more effective in the central areas.
Spurs are currently 5th in the Premier League table and a top four finish is not beyond them. If they can put together a winning run after the winter break, they should be able to catch up with Chelsea.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal with the Italians for the 22-year-old. He is a key player for Roma and they will demand a premium for his services.
Under has the tools to succeed in English football and he might be tempted to work with a world class manager like Mourinho if the opportunity presents itself.
Spurs have the means to tempt Roma into selling and Levy is likely to back Mourinho in his first summer window.