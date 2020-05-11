Tottenham keen on Brazilian midfielder Gerson

Tottenham are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Gerson this summer.
As per Yahoo (via Football London), the player’s father has confirmed that the Londoners are tracking him.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make an offer for the 22-year-old in the coming weeks.
Jose Mourinho needs to improve his central midfield options and the Brazilian would be a good addition.
Spurs have Winks and Ndombele as their reliable midfield options right now and the Frenchman has been quite injury prone since his arrival.
It is important to add more depth to the position and Gerson seems ideal.
The 22-year-old is a prodigious young talent and he is highly rated in Brazil. Not only is he a good passer, but he can also create chances and provide defensive cover as well.
Gerson is a complete midfielder and he has all the tools to develop into a star in future.
The Brazilian is similar to Arturo Vidal in his playing style and Mourinho could definitely use someone like that in his starting lineup next season.
Gerson could form a very good partnership with Ndombele and Winks for years to come. A signing like that would sort out Tottenham’s midfield for the foreseeable future.
Apparently, Dortmund and Arsenal are keen on the player as well.