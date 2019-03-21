Tottenham keen on Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake

Tottenham are interested in signing the Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.
The former Chelsea ace has done well under Eddie Howe and the Londoners are considering a summer move for him.
Spurs could lose the likes of Rose and Alderweireld in the summer and Ake could be a superb squad option. The young defender can play as a centre back and a full back.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Cherries now.
As per De Telegraaf, Chelsea are keen on the player as well and they have a buyback clause for Ake. Apparently, they can re-sign the player for a fee of around €45 million.
Tottenham desperately need to add more depth to their squad and signing like Ake could be ideal.
Pochettino’s men crashed out of the title race because of the lack of depth this season and they will want to address that problem before the start of next season.
The Argentine could be the ideal manager to nurture Ake. The 24-year-old Bournemouth ace has a lot of potential and a move to Spurs could be beneficial for his career as well.