Tottenham keen on Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti

Tottenham are interested in signing the Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.
According to Eldesmarque, Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on the player as well.
Umtiti is a quality defender and he would certainly improve Jose Mourinho’s side. The Portuguese manager needs to plan for life without Vertonghen and Umtiti would be a solid replacement.
The Belgian will be out of contract soon and he has not signed an extension yet.
The 26-year-old has made just 19 La Liga appearances since the start of last season and a move away from Barcelona might be ideal for him as well.
At Spurs, he will get to play regularly and Mourinho could help him improve as a player.
Umtiti is still young for a defender and he is yet to hit his peak form. Spurs should do their best to get the deal over the line.
He could partner Davinson Sanchez at the heart of Tottenham’s defence for years to come.
Umtiti has a lot of experience for a player of his age. He has already won the World Cup with France and he has two La Liga titles with Barcelona as well.
Moving to Tottenham might be a step down from Barcelona (in terms of the size of the club) but it could be the ideal challenge for him. He has lost his starting berth at Barcelona and he needs more opportunities at a high level.
Spurs can offer him Champions League football as well. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Barcelona now.
He signed a long term deal with the Catalan giants in 2018 and he has a release clause of around €500 million. Barcelona are under no pressure to sell and Spurs will have to agree to their demands if they want the Frenchman.