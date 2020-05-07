Tottenham keen on Barcelona’s Emerson

Tottenham are looking to sign the La Liga defender Emerson this summer.
As per Record (via Sportwitness), the Londoners are in the race to sign the 21-year-old.
Their interest in the Brazilian is hardly surprising. Mourinho needs to improve his full-back positions and Emerson would be a good addition.
The La Liga player is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of himself. He would be a great alternative to the likes of Aurier.
If he manages to develop and fulfill his potential, he could be a leading star in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee for him this summer.
The player is on loan at Real Betis from Barcelona until 2021 and the Catalan giants will have to pay up if they want to cut short that loan spell.
Therefore, the transfer won’t be easy to complete. Spurs might have to pay over the odds to sign the defender this summer.
Emerson is not the only right-back linked with Tottenham in the recent weeks. The likes of Thomas Meunier and Max Aarons are thought to be on their transfer wish list as well.