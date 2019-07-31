Tottenham keen on Angel Correa

Tottenham are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa this summer.
According to Calciomercato, the Londoners have shown interest in the player.
Correa is no longer a key starter for Simeone and a move away from Atletico would be ideal for him. At this stage of his career, he needs to play more often.
The Spanish club have Morata, Costa and Joao Felix at their disposal right now and they won’t be able to offer Correa enough game time.
Tottenham could certainly use a versatile forward like him and the move to the Premier League would be ideal for him.
Correa can play anywhere across the front three and he would be a great option to have for Pochettino.
He will add pace, flair and goals to the side. The 24-year-old Argentine could grow as a footballer under the guidance of Pochettino as well.
The move makes sense for all parties and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
Spurs have been linked with Lo Celso, Malcom and Sessegnon as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up with eventually.
Valencia and AC Milan have been linked with a move for Angel Correa as well.