Tottenham keen on Ajax ace Donny van de Beek

Tottenham are keen on signing the Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.
According to Daily Mail, Spurs have been keeping tabs on the midfielder this season and they want to sign him as a replacement for Christian Eriksen.
The Danish playmaker has been linked with a move away this summer.
If Eriksen leaves the club, Spurs will have enough money for a rebuild and Pochettino should use the funds to strengthen his squad as a whole.
Van de Beek would be a superb signing for the Londoners. The Ajax box-to-box midfielder has had a good season so far and he has shown his quality in the Champions League as well.
The 22-year-old scored the winning goal against Spurs earlier this week in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.
The Ajax ace is a very good passer and he can score goals from the midfield as well. Van de Been is reportedly valued at £45 million and the transfer would leave sufficient funds for Spurs to improve the other positions as well.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince Ajax to sell the player this summer. The Dutch side have already agreed to sell Van de Beek’s midfield partner Frenkie de Jong.
The Londoners have a good relationship with Ajax and they have signed the likes of Sanchez, Vertonghen and Eriksen from them in the past. They will be looking to make the most of that and lure Van de Beek to England now.