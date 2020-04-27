Tottenham keen on Adnan Kanuric

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the 19-year-old keeper Adnan Kanuric.
The former Stoke City player has done well for the Slovakian side SKF Sered and the Londoners want to sign him this summer.
Spurs could use some depth in their goalkeeping department and Kanuric could prove to be a decent addition.
The likes of Vorm will be on their way out this summer and Kanuric could replace the experienced shot-stopper.
As per Daily Star (via HITC), the player is valued at around £5m and Spurs can certainly afford to pay that.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure the agreement soon.
The youngster will certainly be tempted if the Premier League side come calling. They will be able to offer him a bigger platform and a better financial package as compared to SKF Sered.
The Premier League side are thought to be looking at a first-choice keeper as well. They have been linked with the likes of Andre Onana.
Hugo Lloris is 33 now and he will be past his peak soon. The Frenchman will have to be phased out in the near future and Mourinho must start planning for life without him.
Therefore, Kanuric might not be the only keeper signed by Spurs this summer.