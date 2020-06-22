Tottenham join the race to sign Everton target Gabriel Magalhaes

Tottenham have made a move to sign the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Everton and Napoli in the recent weeks.





As per Sun, Jose Mourinho has launched a bid to sign the young defender despite reports that Napoli have an agreement to sign the player.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can hijack the move and bring him to England this summer.

It is no secret that the Londoners need to improve their back four. Jan Vertonghen is expected to leave at the end of this season and Spurs will have to bring in a replacement.

Gabriel is highly talented and the Brazilian could be Vertonghen’ long term replacement at the club.

The 22-year-old has impressed a lot with Lille this season and Mourinho wants him to replace Tottenham’s Belgian defender next season.

A move to the Premier League can be quite alluring for most players and it remains to be seen how Gabriel reacts to this move from Spurs.

If the Premier League side manages to convince the player to join them, Napoli’s agreement with Lille might not be a problem for the Londoners anymore.

It will be interesting to see where the defender ends up this summer.