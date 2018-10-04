Tottenham join the race for Everton target Hirving Lozano

This summer Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Mexican winger Hirving Lozano.
He was targeted by the Merseyside club well before Marcel Brands arrived at the club.
Before the World Cup, he admitted that he would consider a move to Everton if Brands wants to bring him from PSV Eindhoven.
However, Everton didn’t make a move for him. In fact, they shifted their attention elsewhere and signed the likes of Richarlison and Bernard in the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old winger is now being targeted by Everton’s Premier League rival Tottenham Hotspur with a £25million fee mentioned.
According to reports from the Mirror, Spurs will be in the market for new signings in January and they have earmarked Lozano as an option to bolster their attacking department.
Earlier this week, midfielder Jorrit Hendrix and winger Steven Bergwijn were reported to be making the move from Eindhoven to North London.
The Mirror now reports that Spurs are eyeing another PSV winger in the January transfer window.
The pacey winger scored 9 goals in 34 games last season to help PSV win the title. He has started the 2018-19 season brilliantly, having scored seven goals in 11 outings already.