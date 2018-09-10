Tottenham join Adrien Rabiot chase

According to French publication Paris United, Tottenham have joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the race to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
The French football site has reported on their Twitter account that Spurs have joined the race for the signature of the France international.
Paris United has also claimed that discussions are underway between Rabiot’s representatives and the London club.
Concernant #Rabiot, sa relation avec #Henrique est très tendue. Le Duc espère une intervention de #Nasser pour faire avancer le dossier.
Rabiot is expected to quit the French champions on a free transfer next year, and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to add him to his squad.
The 23-year-old is a top quality defensive midfielder. He is a key player for the star-studded PSG side and would be a terrific addition for any Premier League team.
Tall, powerful, technically gifted, and possessing a wide range of passing, he is just the ideal fit for Spurs. Being left-footed, he could be a long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele.
It remains to be seen whether Spurs make a move for him in the January transfer window or wait till next season to sign him on free.