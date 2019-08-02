Tottenham interested in signing Matthias Ginter

Tottenham are interested in signing the German defender Matthias Ginter this summer.
The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender is valued at €60m but the Londoners are only willing to pay around €35m (£32m) for him as per Bild.
During his time at Dortmund, he was rated as a world-class talent but Ginter has not developed as expected.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to secure an agreement for him this summer.
The German is clearly talented but he will need a top-quality manager to get the best out of him. Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders with young players throughout his managerial career and he could be the man to unlock Ginter’s potential.
Having said that, agreeing on a fee with Gladbach will be really complicated.
The German outfit are under no pressure to sell and their asking price is not close to being matched.
Unless the 25-year-old decides to force the move, the transfer looks unlikely at this stage.
Also with just a week left in the window, Spurs might have left it too late to open negotiations.
Meanwhile, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the German defender as well.
It will be interesting to see where Ginter ends up eventually.