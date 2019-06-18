Tottenham interested in signing James Maddison

Tottenham are keen on signing the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.
According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in the player as well.
Maddison joined the Foxes from Norwich City last season and he has made quite the impression in the Premier League already.
The 21-year-old picked up seven goals and seven assists in the league this past season and he is only going to get better with experience.
It is no surprise that Spurs are looking to sign one of the most talented young players in the league.
It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer in the coming weeks.
Leicester City are under no pressure to sell and it would require a massive offer to convince them.
Furthermore, it doesn’t seem like Maddison is looking to force a move either. Therefore, it could be a difficult deal to pull off for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Maddison would certainly improve Spurs a lot and he would be a tremendous long term investment. With Eriksen’s future uncertain, the Londoners would do well to secure the Englishman’s services as a replacement.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the reports on social media.
7 assists… and more chances created than any other player
— Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) June 17, 2019
Would be a great squad player but for some reason our fans are still obsessed with thinking so small time. Selling eriksen, replacing with Maddison would be ridiculous and again no way what poch wants
— Dan Cole (@dacl1177) June 17, 2019
Would be a great addition and homegrown aswell👍🏻
— Stian Berglund (@Duffe21) June 17, 2019
Would love to sign him
— Alex Benson-Wilson (@alexbw11) June 17, 2019
He hates Tottenham apparently so that’s that one put to bed! NEXT!!!!!
— Alan Warren (@AlanWarren77) June 17, 2019