Tottenham interested in signing Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are interested in signing Giovani Lo Celso from PSG at the end of this season.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Real Betis and he has managed to impress in La Liga.
According to Daily Mail, Spurs and Real Madrid are both keeping tabs on the player.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the player in summer. As per the report, Betis have an option to sign Lo Celso for a fee of £21.5million.
The likes of Tottenham can certainly afford that kind of money. However, the move is now dependent on Betis’ decision and the player’s choice.
Lo Celso will add more creativity to the Tottenham midfield but he plays a similar role to that of Christian Eriksen and it will be hard for him to get into the starting lineup if the Denmark international stays at the club.
Eriksen has been linked with a move away in summer and Spurs will be desperate to hold on.
Lo Celso has 12 goals and 3 assists so far this season. It will be interesting to see if he ends up replacing Eriksen at Spurs this summer.