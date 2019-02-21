Tottenham interested in signing Cengiz Under

Tottenham are interested in signing the Roma winger Cengiz Under.
The highly rated wide player is a target for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich as well according to a report from Calciomercato (translated by HITC).
Under has been very impressive for the Serie A side since joining them and he could prove to be a quality addition to Spurs. He has picked up six goals and six assists for Roma this season.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are in need of quality wide players and Lucas Moura is the only reliable wide player at the club right now. Erik Lamela’s injury record means that the Argentine cannot be relied upon.
Under would be a great alternative to Lamela and he would improve Spurs going forward.
The Roma star will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Tottenham attack.
The report from Italy claims that Arsenal have had a bid rejected for the player earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move in summer.
They certainly have the cash to make the move happen. Daniel Levy hasn’t signed a single player this season.
Someone like Under would freshen up Tottenham’s attack and help them compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.