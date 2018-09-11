Tottenham interested in signing Ben Chilwell

Tottenham are interested in signing the Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.
According to The Telegraph, any potential move will have to wait until next summer.
The Leicester City left-back has been very impressive so far this season and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping an eye on him.
The young full-back has two years left on his contract and an offer from Tottenham might just tempt him.
Mauricio Pochettino needs to sign a left back because of the uncertainties surrounding Danny Rose’s future at the club.
Chilwell is a lot more talented than Ben Davies and he could develop into a star under the management of Pochettino. The Spurs boss has done well to nurture young talents over the years.
Leicester City will not want to lose a key player even if it is at the end of this season. Spurs might need to pay a premium if they want the player.
There is no doubt that he could be the perfect replacement for Danny Rose and Levy must do everything in his power to complete the deal.
Tottenham fans are keen on a move for the young defender as well. Here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.