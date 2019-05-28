Tottenham interested in PSG’s Julian Draxler

Tottenham are thought to be interested in signing the German midfielder Julian Draxler.
According to France Football (report translated by SportWitness), the Londoners could provide him with an exit route out of Paris.
Draxler’s career has stalled since his move to PSG. He is not a key starter for the French giants and he needs to leave in order to kick-start his career.
Apparently, Tottenham see him as a replacement for Christian Eriksen.
The 27-year-old Danish playmaker has been linked with a summer exit and Draxler could be a decent alternative if he manages to regain his form and confidence.
During his time at Schalke, Draxler was regarded as a world class talent. His development has stalled since then and Pochettino will have to coach the best out of him if the deal goes through.
The positive however is that the former World Cup winner might be available on a bargain and he still has the time to grow into a top quality player under the right guidance.
It will be interesting to see where the German ends up this summer.
The likes of Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are looking at the player as well.